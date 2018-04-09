Talks Speed Up as Nations Head Towards Nafta 2.0 (Audio)

Caitlin Webber, Bloomberg intelligence trade policy analyst, discusses President Trump’s trade rhetoric towards China, which he once again addressed in a series of tweets over the weekend. Plus, a look at what to expect from Nafta talks amid new enthusiasm for a stopgap deal from the United States. She speaks with Bloomberg’s Nathan Hager and Peter Barnes on Bloomberg Radio’s "Politics, Policy, Power and Law."

