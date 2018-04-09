For more local news from India, visit Bloombergquint.com

Talks Speed Up as Nations Head Towards Nafta 2.0 (Audio)

Caitlin Webber, Bloomberg intelligence trade policy analyst, discusses President Trump’s trade rhetoric towards China, which he once again addressed in a series of tweets over the weekend. Plus, a look at what to expect from Nafta talks amid new enthusiasm for a stopgap deal from the United States. She speaks with Bloomberg’s Nathan Hager and Peter Barnes on Bloomberg Radio’s "Politics, Policy, Power and Law."

This is a Bloomberg podcast. To download, watch or listen to this report now, click on the thumbnail/player on the sidebar.

Before it's here, it's on the Bloomberg Terminal. LEARN MORE