Surveillance: China is in a Sweet Spot, Lord Turner Says

Adair Turner, Institute For New Economic Thinking Chairman, House of Lords Member, & "Between Debt And The Devil" author, says the U.S. trade deficit is going to increase this year. Jim O’Sullivan, High Frequency Economics Chief U.S. Economist, says we have seen close to 3% growth but it’s not clear there’s been a real change in potential growth. Carsten Brzeski, ING-DiBa Chief Economist Germany & Austria, says the Eurozone is headed into a strong 2018. Paul Sweeney, Bloomberg Intelligence Director of North American Research, says data privacy is not just a Facebook issue, it’s a social media issue.

This is a Bloomberg podcast. To download, watch or listen to this report now, click on the thumbnail/player on the sidebar. For additional Bloomberg podcasts, see {BPOD <GO>}. -- Bloomberg Radio +1-212-617-5560

Running time 31:50