Manafort Says FBI Illegally Obtained Business Records (Audio)

Bradley Moss, a partner at Mark Zaid Plc., discusses new claims from President Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort, who says that the FBI illegally searched a storage unit that held his business and tax records. Manafort, along with his deputy Rick Gates, has already been indicted for money laundering as part of Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election. He speaks with Bloomberg’s June Grasso on Bloomberg Radio’s "Politics, Policy, Power and Law."

producer: David Sucherman +1-212-617-7663 or dsucherman@bloomberg.net

Running time 05:58