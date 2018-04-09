Everything You Need to Know This Morning From Daybreak (Podcast)

In today’s Hong Kong Daybreak podcast, we cover the biggest stories that happened overnight. Russian assets got hammered as U.S. sanctions hit home. The FBI raided the office of Trump’s longtime personal lawyer, Michael D. Cohen, seizing records related to topics including payments to porn star Stormy Daniels. Markets faltered late in New York trading, with stocks paring gains. Daybreak’s John Brinsley discusses the sanctions against Russia with host Dana Morgan.

To listen to this podcast, click here. (Run time 5:11).

A new edition of Bloomberg Daybreak is now available on mobile and on the terminal. Check out DAYB or everything you need to know this morning, and customize your settings so you only get news on the industries and assets you care about. To unsubscribe, click on the Alert tab in DAYB. Have feedback? Email daybreak1@bloomberg.net here.