Everything You Need to Know This Morning From Daybreak (Podcast)

In today’s Sydney Daybreak podcast, we cover the biggest stories that happened overnight. Russian assets got hammered as U.S. sanctions hit home. U.S. stocks bounced back from last Friday’s selloff as trade concerns took a back seat to a rally in tech shares. Donald Trump gave mixed messages on trade. Daybreak’s John Brinsley discusses the sanctions against Russia with host Dana Morgan.

To listen to this podcast, click here. (Run time 4:43).

A new edition of Bloomberg Daybreak is now available on mobile and on the terminal. Check out DAYB or everything you need to know this morning, and customize your settings so you only get news on the industries and assets you care about. To unsubscribe, click on the Alert tab in DAYB. Have feedback? Email daybreak1@bloomberg.net.