In today’s San Francisco Daybreak podcast, we cover the biggest stories that happened over the weekend. Christian Sewing took over from John Cryan as Deutsche Bank’s CEO and immediately sounded a tough note on costs. Chaos breaks out in aluminum markets. China is said to be studying yuan devaluation as a tool in the U.S. trade spat. Bloomberg’s Russell Ward discusses the Deutsche Bank changes with Ayesha Sruti. Metals editor Martin Ritchie talks through the aluminum risks with host Christine Harvey.

