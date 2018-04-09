Everything You Need to Know This Morning From Daybreak (Podcast)

In today’s Dubai Daybreak podcast, we cover the biggest stories that happened over the weekend. Deutsche Bank named Christian Sewing its new CEO, succeeding John Cryan. The trade fight is going another round. Mark Zuckerberg will probably get an earful when he appears before Congress Tuesday and Wednesday. Host Ayesha Sruti discusses Deutsche Bank’s new CEO with Russell Ward.

To listen to this podcast, click here. (Run time 4:30).

A new edition of Bloomberg Daybreak is now available on mobile and on the terminal. Check out DAYB or everything you need to know this morning, and customize your settings so you only get news on the industries and assets you care about. To unsubscribe, click on the Alert tab in DAYB. Have feedback? Email daybreak1@bloomberg.net.