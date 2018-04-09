Developing A Secure Nuclear Energy Strategy In Middle East: IP3

Bloomberg Markets with Pimm Fox and Lisa Abramowicz.

Guests: General (Ret.) Keith Alexander, U.S. Army, Co-founder and Director at IP3, on creating a strategy for secure economic development of nuclear energy in the Middle East, and implications for the region. Chris Ailman, Chief Investment Officer at CalSTRS Investments, discusses Facebook’s need to give voting rights to capital investors, and addresses the potentially material financial impact of climate change. Tom Fanning, Chairman, President & CEO, Southern Company, on his nuclear bet, investing in solar, and the future landscape of energy in the US. Sunpower CEO Tom Werner discusses new panel factory, tariffs, industry landscape and company outlook.

Live from Bloomberg’s Future of Energy Global Summit in New York City.

Running time 26:47