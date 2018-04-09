Conor McGregor Goes Off; Ohtani Makes Like Babe Ruth (Audio)

On this Bloomberg Business of Sports podcast, Scott Soshnick, Eben Novy-Williams and Michael Barr discuss the fallout from Conor McGregor’s arrest that followed an incident leading up to a UFC event in New York. They also discuss the marketing opportunities available to the Los Angeles Angels in the wake of a fantastic start for their Japanese pitching and hitting star Shohei Ohtani. And they discuss the possibility of a $1 billion dollar arena being constructed in Suffolk County on Long Island. Among the developers is Yankees limited partner Ray Bartoszek, who previously looked into building an arena in Seattle.

Running time 15:03