Bloomberg Markets: CBO Says Budget to Balloon to $1 Trillion

Bloomberg Markets with Carol Massar.

GUESTS: Stanley Collender Exec VP Qorvis Msl Group Discussing the Congressional Budget Office releasing the annual ’Budget and Economic Outlook’ report. Bloomberg News U.S. Treasuries Reporter Brian Chappatta participating on the impact the CBO report will have on bonds.

Pierre Naudé Chief Executive Officer nCino Discussing the fintech landscape and trends in banking and the digital transformation underway for the sector as a whole.

Charlie Bobrinskoy Vice Chairman/Head of Investing Ariel Investments - Discussing the markets and investing.

Brad Stone Head:Global Technology Coverage Bloomberg Editorial Discussing questions Mark Zuckerberg could face in Washington with Steve Dennis, Bloomberg News Senate Reporter.

Ryan EDetrick Senior Market Strategist Lpl Financial Holdings Discussing technical analysis of the markets and investment strategy.

This is a Bloomberg podcast. To download, watch or listen to this report now, click on the thumbnail/player on the sidebar.