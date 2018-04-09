Bloomberg Best: From Our Bureaus Worldwide - April 9 (Audio)

Hosts June Grasso and Ed Baxter feature the best stories of the day from Bloomberg Radio, Bloomberg Television, and over 120 Bloomberg News bureaus around the world on Bloomberg Radio’s Bloomberg Best. Some highlights include a preview of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s upcoming congressional testimony with Mississippi Senator Roger Wicker, Home Depot CEO Craig Menear discusses how the GOP tax plan has impacted the company, and an exclusive interview with SoFi CEO Anthony Noto.

producer: David Sucherman +1-212-617-7663 or dsucherman@bloomberg.net

Running time 29:46