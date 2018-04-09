Bloomberg Baystate Business: Markets and the Mayor of Boston

Bloomberg Boston Bureau Chief Tom Moroney and Radio News Anchors Peter Barnes, Pat Carroll and Anne Mostue are joined by top names from local business and finance to medicine and politics, along with Bloomberg reporters covering the latest stories in Boston, the Bay State and beyond. Today we spent the better part of an hour with Marty Walsh, the Mayor of Boston. We talked about the budget, Amazon, police body cameras and Seaport flooding, as well as a little bit of politics. We also talked about market volatility with David Lafferty, Chief Market Strategist at Natixis, and got the latest on the possibility that Wynn Resorts may sell its Everett casino project from Bloomberg News LA Bureau Chief Chris Palmeri. Anne Mostue went up to the State House and interviewed Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey on the closing of Mt. Ida College.

Running time 57:56