04/09 The Cable- Deutsche Bank, Russia, and Facebook (Audio)

Host Jonathan Ferro spoke with Marcus Ashworth, Bloomberg Gadfly Columnist, and Michael Hewson, Chief Market Analyst for CMC Markets in London. They discussed Christian Sewing being appointed as Deutsche Bank AG’s CEO, and Russian stocks falling as a result of U.S sanctions. Ferro also spoke with Cameron Crise, Macro Strategist for Bloomberg, and Romaine Bostick, editor of Bloomberg Top Live blog. They discussed Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s future congressional hearings this week on capitol hill, along with how the world’s biggest bond market has managed to gulp down a swelling deluge of issuance in recent months.

