U.S. and China Face Off as Markets Fear Trade War (Audio)

Josh Gallu, Bloomberg News White House editor, discusses how President Trump’s economic advisers are trying to tamper investor fears of a trade war as the President calls for $100 billion of addition tariffs on China. He speaks with Bloomberg’s Amy Morris on Bloomberg Radio’s "Politics, Policy, Power and Law."

