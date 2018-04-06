Trump Shows Confidence in Pruitt Amid Ethics Questions (Audio)
Jennifer Dlouhy, Bloomberg News environmental policy reporter, discusses Scott Pruitt’s future in the Trump Administration. The EPA administrator has been accused of a variety of ethics misdemeanors, but President Trump continues to publically support Pruitt, who is carrying out Trump’s ambitious deregulatory agenda. Plus, Patrick Gregory, a reporter for Bloomberg Law, discusses how President Trump could have the chance to flip three federal appeals courts that currently have a majority of Democratic-nominated justices. In 2017, President Trump had a record-breaking 12 justices confirmed by the Senate. They speak with Bloomberg’s June Grasso and Amy Morris.
