Trump Shows Confidence in Pruitt Amid Ethics Questions (Audio)

Jennifer Dlouhy, Bloomberg News environmental policy reporter, discusses Scott Pruitt’s future in the Trump Administration. The EPA administrator has been accused of a variety of ethics misdemeanors, but President Trump continues to publically support Pruitt, who is carrying out Trump’s ambitious deregulatory agenda. She speaks with Bloomberg’s Amy Morris and June Grasso on Bloomberg Radio’s "Politics, Policy, Power and Law."

This is a Bloomberg podcast. To download, watch or listen to this report now, click on the thumbnail/player on the sidebar.