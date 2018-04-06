Treasury Announces New Sanctions on Putin Allies (Audio)
Saleha Mohsin, Bloomberg News Treasury reporter, discusses new sanctions on Russian tycoons, government officials and companies as further punishment for the interfering in the 2016 U.S. presidential elections. She speaks with Bloomberg’s Amy Morris and June Grasso on Bloomberg Radio’s "Politics, Policy, Power and Law."
