Surveillance: Blame China for Not Playing Ball, Kudlow Says
Alan Krueger, Princeton University Economics Professor, says the Federal Reserve’s mission is never complete. Bill Gross, Janus Henderson Fund Manager, says since 1980, real wages have flat-lined. Larry Kudlow, National Economic Council Director, says there is no trade war between the U.S. and China. Michael Darda, MKM Partners Chief Economist & Chief Market Strategist, says he’s in favor of supply side policies but says we need to be concerned about responsible fiscal action as well.
Running time 38:22
