Senior Trade Ministers Meet to Revise Nafta (Audio)

Andrew Mayeda, Bloomberg News global trade reporter, discusses Friday meetings in Washington involving U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and his counterparts from Mexico and Canada, where the diplomats are trying to expedite a stop-gap deal to revise Nafta. He speaks with Bloomberg’s Nathan Hager on Bloomberg Radio’s "Politics, Policy, Power and Law."

