JPMorgan’s Letter and the Puerto Rican Surprise (Podcast)

On this week’s edition of Bloomberg Finance, John Tucker and Peggy Collins, speak with Bloomberg reporters about the finance news of the week including, Spotify’s direct listing, JPMorgan’s investor letter and gains in Puerto Rico Bonds. They’ll also discuss interest rates and market outlooks with Jim Grant, the editor and founder of Grant’s Interest Rate Observer in New York.

