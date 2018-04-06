Democrats Revisit Obamacare in Midterm Election Pitch (Audio)

Arit John, Bloomberg News congressional reporter, discusses how Democrats are using the Affordable Care Act as a campaign tool in the 2018 midterms, eight years after President Obama’s hallmark legislation caused the Democrats to lose control of the House of Representatives in the 2010 elections. She speaks with Bloomberg’s Amy Morris and June Grasso on Bloomberg Radio’s "Politics, Policy, Power and Law."

