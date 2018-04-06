Deflationary Forces Will See 30-Year UST Going To 2%: Shilling

Bloomberg Markets with Pimm Fox and Lisa Abramowicz

Guests: Gary Shilling, President of A. Gary Shilling & Co. and Bloomberg View Prophet and columnist, on markets, commodities and current investment themes. Brendan Ahern, CIO of KraneShares, on China, tariffs, and current China investment strategies. Erin Browne, head of asset allocation at UBS Asset Management, discusses markets and current allocation strategy, trade war impact, and currencies outlook. George Kurian, CEO of NetApp, and Anand Srinivasan, Senior Semiconductor and Hardware Analyst for Bloomberg Intelligence, on the company’s financials and outlook, and keeping data safe in the cloud.

This is a Bloomberg podcast. To download, watch or listen to this report now, click on the thumbnail/player on the sidebar.

Running time 31:14