Bloomberg Baystate Business: Immigration, the Fed, and Golf

Bloomberg Boston Bureau Chief Tom Moroney and Radio News Anchors Peter Barnes, Pat Carroll and Anne Mostue are joined by top names from local business and finance to medicine and politics, along with Bloomberg reporters covering the latest stories in Boston, the Bay State and beyond. Today we were joined by Bloomberg radio anchor Pimm Fox. We talked about the Fed and economic numbers with Bloomberg Economics Chief US Economist Carl Riccadonna. Catchpoint CEO Mehdi Daoudi shared his immigrant journey from Morocco to the C-Suite of an American company. Tim Rowe, CEO of the Cambridge Innovation Center talked about a new round of funding. Ben Locke, CEO of Waltham-based Tecogen talked about his company and its technology that powers big buildings. Bloomberg News sports business reporter Eben Novy Williams talked about the decline of golf with young people. Finally, TOPLive editor Romaine Bostick joined us to talk about the big down day on Wall Street.

Running time 48:19