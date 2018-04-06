Autonomous Vehicles Hacked in as Little as 3 Minutes
David Uze, CEO and Co-Founder, Trillium Secure, joined Bryan Curtis and Paul Allen to look at how easy it is for a hacker to gain access to an autonomous vehicle. He explains that one of the biggest issues currently is theft of or from vehicles by taking control of digital locks, then went on to explain how vehicle lifespan influences cybersecurity protection needs.
Running time 06:44
