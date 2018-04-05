For more local news from India, visit Bloombergquint.com

Zuckerberg Prepares for Capitol Hill Testimony (Audio)

Matthew Schettenhelm, media analyst for Bloomberg Intelligence, discusses Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s upcoming Capitol Hill testimony and how the Facebook co-founder’s comments could lead to new data privacy rules from Congress. He speaks with Bloomberg’s Nathan Hager and June Grasso on Bloomberg Radio’s "Politics, Policy, Power and Law."

