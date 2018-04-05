U.S. Trade Gap Widens to Nine-Year High (Audio)

Caitlin Webber, trade policy analyst for Bloomberg Intelligence, discusses the U.S. trade deficit, which widened on Thursday to a new nine-year high, furthering President Trump’s rhetoric calling for revisions to America’s trade policies. She speaks with Bloomberg’s Nathan Hager on Bloomberg Radio’s "Politics, Policy, Power and Law."

This is a Bloomberg podcast. To download, watch or listen to this report now, click on the thumbnail/player on the sidebar.