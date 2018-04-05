Trump Sends National Guard Troops to Aid at Border (Audio)

Mike Dorning, Bloomberg News deputy White House team leader, discusses President Trump’s decision to send National Guard troops to the U.S. border in order to assist with what the President called an immigration problem that is "fundamentally incompatible with the safety, security, and sovereignty of the American people." He speaks with Bloomberg’s Amy Morris on Bloomberg Radio’s "Politics, Policy, Power and Law."

