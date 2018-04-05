Trump Said to Soften Key Nafta Demand as Talks Continue (Audio)

Josh Wingrove, Bloomberg New Canadian politics reporter, discusses reports that President Trump has softened a key Nafta demand for more North American content in car manufacturing, something that has been seen as the key sticking point as negotiators from the U.S., Canada, and Mexico try to reach a stopgap deal on Nafta this month. He speaks with Bloomberg’s Amy Morris on Bloomberg Radio’s "Politics, Policy, Power and Law."

