Trade Uncertainty Means Volatility Is Here to Stay: Clay Lowery

Clay Lowery, Managing Director at Rock Creek Global Advisors and former Assistant Secretary for International Affairs at the US Treasury Department, on tariffs, and the US considering an emergency CFIUS law to curb China takeovers. Brian Kleinhanzl, Equity research analyst at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, discusses why Goldman’s transition to be more "bank-like" may fail. Hugh Son, Bloomberg finance reporter, on the Wall Street battle between man and machine, and highlights from Jamie Dimon’s annual letter to shareholders. Cole Smead, Managing Director and Portfolio Manager at Smead Capital Management, on markets and how passive vehicles don’t help investors during bear markets.

Running time 30:53