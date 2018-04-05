Surveillance: This Has Been a Shakespearean Market, Sinche Says

Bob Sinche, Amherst Pierpont Securities Global Strategist, advises to be disciplined when reacting to market volatility. Rich Greenfield, BTIG Media and Technology Analyst, thinks the pressure on Facebook’s stock is overdone. Miranda Carr, Haitong International Research Executive Director, says Xi’s vision for China has changed. Chad Hart, Iowa State University Associate Professor of Economics and Crop Markets Specialist, says over the past 5 years, we’ve seen a dramatic decline in net farming income. Doug Kass, Seabreeze Partners President, says the market has changed dramatically in the past decade.

Running time 37:31