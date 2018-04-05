Small Government Agency Tackles Big Government Issues (Audio)

Ken Doyle, senior editor of the Bloomberg Government Money and Politics Report, discusses the massive challenges facing the 30-employee Election Assistance Commission, which has been charged with preventing election meddling in future U.S. elections. He speaks with Bloomberg’s Amy Morris and June Grasso on Bloomberg Radio’s "Politics, Policy, Power and Law."

