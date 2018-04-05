Pinebridge Investments’ Redha on Looming Trade War

(Bloomberg) -- The possible looming trade war between China and America could be a "very big head fake" as both sides actually want more trade rather than less, says Hani Redha, portfolio manager, global multi-asset at Pinebridge Investments. Redha told Daybreak Europe’s Nejra Cehic and Markus Karlsson that the rules of the trade game are a little out of date right now, because when China came into the WTO they were classified as a developing nation.

