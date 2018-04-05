Matthew Kadnar Talks About His Transition From Law to Finance

Bloomberg View columnist Barry Ritholtz interviews Matthew Kadnar, a member of GMO’s asset allocation team. Prior to joining GMO in 2004, he was an investment specialist and consultant relations manager at Putnam Investments. Previously, he served as in-house counsel for LPL Financial Services and as a senior associate at Melick & Porter LLP. Kadnar has a B.S. from Boston College and a J.D. from Saint Louis University School of Law. He is a CFA charterholder.

Before it's here, it's on the Bloomberg Terminal. LEARN MORE