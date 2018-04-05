Liberal Judge Celebrates Wisconsin Supreme Court Win (Audio)

(Bloomberg) -- Michael Bologna, a reporter for Bloomberg Law, discusses the Wisconsin Supreme Court race, where liberal judge Rebecca Dallet won in a hard fought and expensive election, which has cut the conservative majority on the court down to just one justice. Plus, Matthew Schettenhelm, media analyst for Bloomberg Intelligence, discusses Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s upcoming Capitol Hill testimony and how the Facebook co-founder’s comments could lead to new data privacy rules from Congress. They speak with Bloomberg’s June Grasso and Nathan Hager.

