(Bloomberg) -- Trade disagreements have always existed, even in the WTO-era and so the trade spat between the U.S. and China is not a big deal, Sunil Krishnan, head of multi-asset funds at Aviva Investors tells Bloomberg’s Caroline Hepker and Markus Karlsson on Daybreak Europe. He adds that while it is understandable that investors might be nervous, the recent announcements from the U.S. administration are not macro-economically significant.

Running time 08:20