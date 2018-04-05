For more local news from India, visit Bloombergquint.com

Jonathan Bernstein on the End of Presidential Press Conferences

Bloomberg View columnist Jonathan Bernstein explains that presidential press conferences are an institution worth saving. Even if they aren’t the only, or even necessarily the best, way for presidents to interact with real questioners, they at least guarantee that the commander in chief will be exposed to tough questions from independent reporters on a somewhat regular basis.

