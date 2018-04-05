Dow Says Strong Tourism is Essential to U.S. Growth (Audio)
Roger Dow, CEO of the U.S. Travel Association, discusses the tourism economy in the U.S and why it is essential to increase foreign travel to the United States in order to help President Trump reach his GDP goals. He speaks with Bloomberg’s Amy Morris on Bloomberg Radio’s "Politics, Policy, Power and Law."
