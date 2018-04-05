Continued Consolidation Likely in Cybersecurity Sector
Barak Ravid, Managing Director, Co-head of Technology, EY-Parthenon, joined Rishaad Salamat and Bryan Curtis to discuss cybersecurity threats and avoiding data breaches. He is seeing a lot of capital going into development of security products. He went on to explain how difficult it is for companies to decide how to spend their money wisely on protecting themselves.
Running time 06:15
