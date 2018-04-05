Bloomberg Markets with Carol Massar.

GUESTS: Max Baucus Former U.S. Senator and Ambassador:China Discussing the escalation of the U.S. China Trade Spat.

Sonali Basak Investment Banking Reporter Bloomberg News Discussing highlight’s from JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon’s annual letter to shareholders.

Steven Kroll Managing Director Monness Crespi Hardt & Co Inc Discussing investment ideas from the latest "Titans Dinner."

Sheryl Sandberg Chief Operating Officer Facebook Discussing the Cambridge Analytica breach with Bloomberg Tech Host Emily Chang.

This is a Bloomberg podcast. To download, watch or listen to this report now, click on the thumbnail/player on the sidebar.