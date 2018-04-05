Bloomberg Best: From Our Bureaus Worldwide - April 5 (Audio)

Host June Grasso features the best stories of the day from Bloomberg Radio, Bloomberg Television, and over 120 Bloomberg News bureaus around the world on Bloomberg Radio’s Bloomberg Best. Some highlights include a look at U.S. monetary policy with Atlanta Federal Reserve President Raphael Bostic, Doug Kass discusses a tumultous week for global markets, and John Hudak from the Brookings Institution discusses President Trump’s trade policies.

producer: David Sucherman +1-212-617-7663 or dsucherman@bloomberg.net

Running time 28:17