Bloomberg Baystate Business: Facebook, Tariffs, the Greenway

Bloomberg Boston Bureau Chief Tom Moroney and Radio News Anchors Peter Barnes, Pat Carroll and Anne Mostue are joined by top names from local business and finance to medicine and politics, along with Bloomberg reporters covering the latest stories in Boston, the Bay State and beyond. Pimm Fox joined us for a special show from 2 to 4 PM. We talked with Kristen Rupert of the Associated Industries of Massachusetts about how tariffs might impact local businesses. Bryan Reimer, Associate Director of New England University Transportation Center at MIT talked about the Autonomous Vehicle Summit held in Cambridge. Bloomberg News reporter Melissa Mittelman joined us for her weekly private equity report. We joined a live simulcast with Bloomberg Television of Emily Chang’s interview with Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg. Paul Sweeney of Bloomberg Intelligence helped analyze Facebook’s troubles. We talked with Elia Kassoff of Strategic Marks about his acquisition of the KB Toys brand. Finally, Jesse Brackenbury of the Rose Fitzgerald Kennedy Greenway Conservancy joined us to talk about the opening of food truck season in Boston.

Running time 57:04