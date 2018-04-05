Arnopolin: Surprised By EM Reaction to Tariffs

(Bloomberg) -- The stock market reaction to U.S.-China trade tariffs is particularly surprising because China has gone out of its way to signal its intentions. That’s according to Yacov Arnopolin, emerging markets portfolio manager at PIMCO. He speaks to Bloomberg Daybreak’s Caroline Hepker and Manus Cranny about trade tensions, as well as, Nafta negotiations, the impact of the court ruling on former Brazilaian President Lula da Silva and the possibilities open in Egypt.

Running time 11:37