What if it’s not the economy, stupid? The Great Recession and the long, moderate expansion that’s followed gets blamed for a lot of political upheaval. But, William Galston of the Brookings Institution says that’s a misreading. The former adviser to President Bill Clinton tells Bloomberg News’ Jeanna Smialek and Bloomberg View’s Daniel Moss that the populist wave moving across the world is also born out of anxiety about immigration.

Running time 25:34