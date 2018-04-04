Doug Borthwick, Managing Director/Head:FX at Chapdelaine & Co, on currency strategy, dollar weakness, and why the Canadian dollar will rebound. Satish Jindel, President of SJ Consulting, dispels Trump’s claims about Amazon and USPS, and discusses the impact of tariffs on the transports and container ship industry. Dr. Ellen Wald, scholar at the Arabia Foundation, discusses oil markets and her new book, "Saudi, Inc," a history of Saudi Aramco and the family that controls the multi-trillion dollar enterprise. Rob Croce, Managing Director of Quantitative Strategies at Salient Partners, on asset allocation and risk parity strategy, as market volatility and negativity increases.Weak Dollar To Continue As Central Banks Reallocate: Borthwick

Running time 29:21