States Challenge 2020 Census Citizenship Question (Audio)

Leon Fresco, a partner at Holland and Knight, discusses a multi-state lawsuit challenging the trump administration’s plans to include a question about citizenship on the 2020 census. The debate comes amid a new immigration controversy as President Trump continues to bring attention to a "caravan" of refugees currently making their way to the U.S. border. He speaks with Bloomberg’s June Grasso on Bloomberg Radio’s "Politics, Policy, Power and Law."

producer: David Sucherman +1-212-617-7663 or dsucherman@bloomberg.net

Running time 06:53