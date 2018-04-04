Some Hedge Funds Find New Carried Interest Loophole (Audio)
Alexis Leondis, Bloomberg News tax team leader discusses a new carried interest loophole that could help hedge fund managers who rely heavily on investments in regulated futures contracts and contracts on foreign currencies. She speaks with Bloomberg’s Nathan Hager and Peter Barnes on Bloomberg Radio’s "Politics, Policy, Power and Law."
