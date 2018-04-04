Looking For Job Additions And Wage Growth This Week
Walter Todd, President/Chief Investment Officer/Managing Director, Greenwood Capital Associates, discussed the mood on markets with Bryan Curtis and Rishaad Salamat, saying trade tussles and the economic growth outlook are playing on investors minds. He went on to discuss the upcoming U.S. jobs report and whether can financials, industrials or energy can assume market leadership.
Running time 09:47
