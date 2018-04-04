While the very largest ETFs attract the bulk of flows, a few smaller products manage to beat the odds and emerge from obscurity each year to capture investors’ imagination and assets. Over the past year, growth in robotics, the Internet and China have led to outsized investments into smaller ETFs.

On this week’s Trillions, Joel and Eric highlight and analyze up-and-comer ETFs of the past, present and future. They are joined by Bloomberg News’ Carolina Wilson on a mission to find the next big things in ETF Land.

Running time 30:26