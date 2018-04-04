China Takes on Trump Tariffs with Speedy Response (Audio)
Justin Sink and Sarah McGregor from Bloomberg News discuss tit-for-tat tariff announcements from the United States and China, which are leading to concerns of trade war among investors. They speak with Bloomberg’s Amy Morris and Peter Barnes on Bloomberg Radio’s "Politics, Policy, Power and Law."
