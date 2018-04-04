Bloomberg Markets: U.S. China Trade Spat Escalates

Bloomberg Markets with Carol Massar.

GUESTS: Stefan Selig Managing Partner BridgePark Advisors Discussing trade war heating up as U.S. and China impose tariffs on each other.

Julie Johnsson Aerospace Reporter Bloomberg News Discussing Boeing falling victim to China’s escalating trade war with the U.S.

Emily Chang Host Bloomberg Technology Discussing 87 million Facebook users were affected by the Cambridge Analytic breach. John Gittelsohn Bloomberg Journalist Bloomberg LP Discussing How California Became Home to Bond Kings.

John Traynor Chief Investment Officer People’s United Advisors Discussing the markets and investment strategy.

